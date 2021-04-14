Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

