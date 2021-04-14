Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 176,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,199. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

