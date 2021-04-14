Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 142,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

