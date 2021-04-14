Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $104.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 95599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

