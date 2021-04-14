Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $124.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $127.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

DLTH stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Duluth has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

