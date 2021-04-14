DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.14

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 43652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

