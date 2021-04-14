E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

