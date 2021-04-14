E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $542,000 Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.