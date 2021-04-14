E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after buying an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 over the last 90 days.

ZLAB traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $167.97. 8,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

