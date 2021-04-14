E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 2.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. 39,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

