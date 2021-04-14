E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.73 ($12.62).

E.On stock opened at €9.94 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.11. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

