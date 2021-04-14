Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 21.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

