Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 723,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,913. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

