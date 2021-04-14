easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 925.53 ($12.09).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 971.40 ($12.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 988.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

