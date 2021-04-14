Eaton Vance Management Buys 509 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.