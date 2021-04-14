Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,938,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

