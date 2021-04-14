Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.10 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,789,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,963,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,367,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,664,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

