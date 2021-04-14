Eaton Vance Management Invests $1.17 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

