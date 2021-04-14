Eaton Vance Management Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.