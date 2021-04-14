Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,323 shares of company stock worth $27,761,266 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

KMX stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

