Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,237,000 after purchasing an additional 723,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

