Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

