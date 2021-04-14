Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,447,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,418,531. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

