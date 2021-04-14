Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.