EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 601556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £365.25 million and a PE ratio of 32.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

