El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 1,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,653.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $3.59.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

