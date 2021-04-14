Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

