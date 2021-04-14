Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMNSF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EMNSF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

