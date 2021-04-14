Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELKEF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.