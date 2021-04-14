Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.95

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.95 and last traded at C$40.86, with a volume of 27274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

