ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

