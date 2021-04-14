Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $3.79. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 123,315 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

