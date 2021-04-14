ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,093. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About ENI

