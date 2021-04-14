Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.60 ($12.48).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.23 ($12.04). 9,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.52. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.