Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

