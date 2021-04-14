Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $175,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $80.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,620.71. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,430.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.37. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

