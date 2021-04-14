Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 10,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 525,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

