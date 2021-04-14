Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

