Envista (NYSE:NVST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

