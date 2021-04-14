Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 762.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,819. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

