Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

