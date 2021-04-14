EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.