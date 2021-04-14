Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 99,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

