Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,876. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 123.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

