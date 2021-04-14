Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ricoh Company, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RICOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

