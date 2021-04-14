Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

