Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $249.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

ERIE opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.47. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

