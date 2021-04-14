Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.09. The company had a trading volume of 917,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,089. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

