Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 183,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.02 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

