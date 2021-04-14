Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESEA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

